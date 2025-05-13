Jurors deliberate fate of high school basketball coach who conducted naked fat tests

WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the child molestation trial of a former Rhode Island high school basketball coach who asked hundreds of male student-athletes to take off their underwear so he could check their body fat.
Defense attorneys contend Aaron Thomas conducted the tests because he was focused on developing a successful athletics program, downplaying the credibility of students who say they were humiliated and embarrassed.
The trial for the once popular coach and teacher at North Kingstown High School lasted six weeks. Thomas, 57, is charged with second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault.
For nearly 30 years, Thomas designed and administered a fitness test that involved measuring their upper inner thighs and pressing his fingers into their groin areas with no other adults present.
Defense attorneys acknowledged it was wrong and not backed by body composition expert but insisted it didn't break the law. They said that's because Thomas didn't touch the boy athletes for sexual gratification or arousal, a key requirement under the charges he faces.
''I suggest to you that justice was served years ago,'' John Calcagni, Thomas' attorney, said during closing arguments on Monday. ''He lost his job. He'll never coach and teach ever again. And in his own words, his reputation has been destroyed.''
Prosecutors, meanwhile, presented a starker picture in their closing argument on Tuesday, focusing on Thomas creating a program that allowed him to have unfettered access to young naked boys for decades.
Quoting from the student-athletes who testified throughout the trial, the prosecution argued that Thomas preyed on prepubescent boys who were smaller in size and likely intimidated by Thomas' authority.