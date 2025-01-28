Jurors have found a man guilty of a shooting in Minneapolis that left one person dead in an SUV last April, the same month when he allegedly carried out another murder in the city.
Jurors convict man of a fatal shooting in Minneapolis prompted by revving of SUV engine
The defendant is also charged with another homicide in Minneapolis that same month.
Kevin Jason Harris, 28, of Brooklyn Park, was convicted Monday of second-degree intentional murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder and two illegal gun possession offenses in connection with the shooting that killed Mohamed Ahmed Ade, 19, of Minneapolis, for loudly revving his SUV engine.
Harris remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 28.
“Our thoughts are with Mohamed Ade’s family and with the other victims,” County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “This is yet another example of senseless gun violence that took the life of a member of our community and irreparably harmed many more. Mr. Harris is being held accountable for his actions and a lengthy sentence is necessary to protect the public.”
According to court documents related to Ade’s death:
Police patrolling on April 5 were flagged down in the 1700 block of Glenwood Avenue N. by occupants of an SUV. They said Ade was shot and in the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The other passengers said they had no idea why their SUV had been shot at, but they speculated its engine had roared loudly just before the gunfire erupted.
Officers used multiple surveillance videos to track Harris and other suspects to a house near the shooting where drug activity had been occurring. A witness who lived at the house revealed to the officers that the shooting was in response to the engine revving. The suspects believed the SUV was being driven by rival gang members at the time.
Another suspect in the case, 28-year-old Darryl Lekeith Robinson Jr., of Minneapolis, admitted to police that Harris shot at the SUV.
After the shooting, Robinson added, Harris “didn’t care. ... Like, it’s just another day.”
Harris was arrested on July 23 in Chicago. He told police he hadn’t been in Minneapolis for 10 years and was living in Las Vegas with his mom. However, police say electronic records show him in Minneapolis in early April.
The other homicide Harris is accused of committing took place at a gas station in northeast Minneapolis, where 14-year-old Fa’him Laron Miller, of St. Paul, was shot in the torso. Surveillance video showed Miller had no interaction with Harris and had been at the gas pump in the 2600 block of University Avenue NE. for 15 seconds when Harris shot him from the passenger door side of another car.
Harris is scheduled to go on trial in that case on April 21.
Robinson admitted to police he was the driver of the car in that shooting as well, and that Harris shot Miller in a case of mistaken identity because they believed the occupants of the car Miller were gang rivals. Robinson is charged in both killings and remains jailed ahead of a Thursday court hearing.
