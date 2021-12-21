Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID tests to counter omicron
What we know so far about 'much more contagious' omicron variant
2nd day of deliberations continues into afternoon in Kimberly Potter trial
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
Sun Country Airlines pilots approve new contract
Behind Wonnum's big game, Vikings tie NFL sack record that dates to 1970s
Experts: NFL's COVID plan could fuel spread, but it's 'where society is going'
Former Minnesotan gets 'meta' about his beloved 'The Office' character Kevin
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this year
'Matrix Resurrections' is loud, joyful, stylish fun
next
600129183
Jurors continue deliberations in Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial
Scenes from the Twin Cities as jurors continue deliberations in Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial
December 21, 2021 — 1:50pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
December 20
Opinion Exchange
The verdict of a 13th juror on the Potter trial
December 20
Politics
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
39 minutes ago
Vikings
Souhan: Vikings' embarrassing win over Bears was 'must-unsee TV'
6:27am
More from Star Tribune
Local
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
December 20
Opinion Exchange
The verdict of a 13th juror on the Potter trial
December 20
Politics
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
39 minutes ago
Vikings
Souhan: Vikings' embarrassing win over Bears was 'must-unsee TV'
6:27am
More from Star Tribune
Local
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
December 20
Opinion Exchange
The verdict of a 13th juror on the Potter trial
December 20
Politics
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
39 minutes ago
Vikings
Souhan: Vikings' embarrassing win over Bears was 'must-unsee TV'
6:27am
Access Vikings
Behind Wonnum's big game, Vikings tie NFL sack record that dates to 1970s
59 minutes ago
Nfl
Experts: NFL's COVID plan could fuel spread, but it's 'where society is going'
12:52pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
December 20
Opinion Exchange
The verdict of a 13th juror on the Potter trial
December 20
Politics
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
39 minutes ago
Vikings
Souhan: Vikings' embarrassing win over Bears was 'must-unsee TV'
6:27am
Access Vikings
Behind Wonnum's big game, Vikings tie NFL sack record that dates to 1970s
59 minutes ago
Nfl
Experts: NFL's COVID plan could fuel spread, but it's 'where society is going'
12:52pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
December 20
Opinion Exchange
The verdict of a 13th juror on the Potter trial
December 20
Politics
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
39 minutes ago
Vikings
Souhan: Vikings' embarrassing win over Bears was 'must-unsee TV'
6:27am
More from Star Tribune
Local
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
December 20
Opinion Exchange
The verdict of a 13th juror on the Potter trial
December 20
Politics
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
39 minutes ago
Vikings
Souhan: Vikings' embarrassing win over Bears was 'must-unsee TV'
6:27am
More from Star Tribune
Local
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
December 20
Opinion Exchange
The verdict of a 13th juror on the Potter trial
December 20
Politics
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
39 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Local
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
December 20
Opinion Exchange
The verdict of a 13th juror on the Potter trial
December 20
Politics
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
39 minutes ago
More From Star Tribune
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
The verdict of a 13th juror on the Potter trial
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
Souhan: Vikings' embarrassing win over Bears was 'must-unsee TV'
Behind Wonnum's big game, Vikings tie NFL sack record that dates to 1970s
Experts: NFL's COVID plan could fuel spread, but it's 'where society is going'
More From Star Tribune
Grief, unease follows Moorhead tragedy that killed seven
The verdict of a 13th juror on the Potter trial
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
Souhan: Vikings' embarrassing win over Bears was 'must-unsee TV'
Behind Wonnum's big game, Vikings tie NFL sack record that dates to 1970s
Experts: NFL's COVID plan could fuel spread, but it's 'where society is going'
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Walz tests positive for COVID, says he doesn't have symptoms
39 minutes ago
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID tests to counter omicron
2 minutes ago
What we know so far about 'much more contagious' omicron variant
Dec. 20
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.