Jurors can see video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs beating Cassie at hotel in 2016, judge rules

NEW YORK — Prosecutors at Sean ''Diddy'' Combs ' upcoming federal sex trafficking trial can show jurors video of the hip-hop mogul hitting and kicking one of his accusers in a Los Angeles hotel hallway, a judge ruled at a hearing Friday.
U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said Combs' lawyers failed to convince him that the explosive security camera footage should be excluded. Its relevance to the case outweighs any potential prejudice to the 55-year-old defendant, the judge said.
Subramanian ruled on the video as he set ground rules for the May 5 trial in New York City.
Combs sat between his lawyers in a yellow jail suit, his formerly jet black hair now almost fully gray because dye isn't allowed at the Brooklyn federal lockup where he's been held since his arrest last September.
Prosecutors disclosed that Combs was offered a plea deal, which he rejected.
The video shows Combs — wearing only a white towel — punching, shoving and dragging his former protege and girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, and throwing a vase in her direction on March 5, 2016, at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles' Century City district.
The video wasn't public until CNN obtained and aired it in May 2024. The network turned the footage over to prosecutors in response to a subpoena.
Prosecutors say it's ''critical to the case.''