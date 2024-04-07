SAN FRANCISCO — Jurickson Profar hit an early grand slam and Michael King pitched seven sharp innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado singled in the first before Ha-Seong Kim walked to load the bases for Profar, whose drive landed just inside the right-field foul pole for his third career slam and first since April 10, 2022. It was San Diego's first grand slam of the season.

King (2-0) supplied the fourth straight quality start for the Padres, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four. Acquired from the New York Yankees in December as part of the trade package for star slugger Juan Soto, the right-hander matched the longest outing of his career.

Padres manager Mike Shildt visited the mound with two outs and two on in the seventh, but kept King in the game. He struck out Tom Murphy with a changeup, as his off-speed stuff was effective all night.

Keaton Winn (0-2) didn't give up another hit after Profar's grand slam. The 26-year-old rookie went six innings, allowing three hits and three walks.

San Diego relievers Tom Cosgrove and Stephen Kolek combined for a hitless eighth before closer Robert Suarez finished the four-hitter.

The Giants announced a second straight sellout crowd (40,114) to begin their first homestand of the season.

Padres RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Giants RHP Logan Webb (0-1, 6.52) in Sunday's series finale.

