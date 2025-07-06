‘Jurassic World Rebirth' bites off $318 million at the global box office

No major new films dared go up against the dinosaurs, who left last week's champion, the Brad Pitt racing movie ''F1,'' in the dust. ''F1'' fell a modest 54% in its second weekend with $26.1 million, helping bring its domestic total to $109.5 million. It continues to play on IMAX screens with accounted for $7.6 million of the North American weekend ticket sales. Globally, it's nearing $300 million with a running total of $293.6 million.