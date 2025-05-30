Junior Caminero's 6 RBIs power Rays past Astros, ending Houston's 4-game win streak

HOUSTON — Junior Caminero homered and drove in a career-high six RBIs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 13-3 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.
The game was tied 3-all with no outs and two on in the seventh when Yandy Díaz's RBI single put the Rays on top. Tampa Bay made it 5-3 when Jonathan Aranda reached and Díaz scored on a fielding error by first baseman Victor Caratini.
Caminero then connected off Bryan King (3-1) on his 11th homer this season to push the lead to 8-3.
The 21-year-old Caminero, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, drove in two more runs on a double in Tampa Bay's five-run eighth that made it 13-3.
Jose Altuve and Yainer Diaz hit solo homers for the Astros, whose four-game winning streak was halted.
Altuve tied it at 3 with his shot to left-center field off Shane Baz with no outs in the sixth. It's the third home run in three games for Altuve, who went deep twice Tuesday night.
The Rays took an early lead when Díaz drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Simpson walked to start the fourth and stole second base. He swiped third after a strikeout by Kameron Misner and scored on the play on a throwing error by Diaz, making it 2-0.