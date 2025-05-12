Junior Alvarado considering appeal of fine and suspension for excessive whip usage in Kentucky Derby

"I would like to just get it over with and put it behind me, I don't want to carry this one extra day, but at the same time I don't want to give up that easily like they were right,'' Alvarado told the Daily Racing Form last weekend. ''I would like to move forward and fix something. As everybody can see, it's unfair the penalties we're facing. Maybe (by appealing) we can get something good out of this.''