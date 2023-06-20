CHICAGO — Rookie Josh Jung hit his 15th home run, Jonah Heim had a late two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Monday night.

A day after wiping out six-run deficit in a win over Toronto, the Rangers hung on after Jung helped them grab a 3-0 lead. Heim broke open a 3-2 game with a two-run single in the seventh.

Andrew Heaney (5-4) pitched neatly into the sixth after struggling in three previous starts, and the Rangers opened the three-game series on a winning note after taking two of three from the Blue Jays.

Chicago lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Jung had three hits. He singled and scored in the first and hit a solo homer in the third.

Nathaniel Lowe singled and scored in the fourth against Tanner Banks (0-2) to make it 3-0.

Chicago closed to to 3-2 in the sixth when Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert Jr. hit consecutive homers against Andrew Heaney, the third time this season the White Sox went deep back to back. Robert's 18 homers are second in the AL to Shohei Ohtani's 24.

Texas extended its lead to 5-2 in the seventh on Heim's two-run, two-out single against Aaron Bummer.

Chicago loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, only to come away empty-handed when Josh Sborz struck out Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger.

Will Smith worked the ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances. He walked Clint Frazier leading off and gave up a single to Elvis Andrus before retiring the next three batters

Heaney gave up two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander had six strikeouts and no walks after posting a 5.40 ERA in his previous three outings.

Banks allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first big league start as the White Sox used him as the opener in a bullpen game. It ended a streak of 191 consecutive starts for Chicago by right-handers since Dallas Keuchel against Boston on May 26, 2022.

LYNN BEREAVEMENT

RHP Lance Lynn was placed on the bereavement list, one day after he tied a franchise record with 16 strikeouts in a loss at Seattle. Chicago also placed INF Romy Gonzalez (right shoulder inflammation) on the 10-day injured list, and recalled RHP Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte and INF José Rodríguez from Double-A Birmingham.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson (sore right shoulder) was out of the lineup for the second straight game. GM Rick Hahn said he was examined by doctors on Monday and could return during this series. ... Hahn said the White Sox hope to get closer Liam Hendriks (right elbow inflammation) throwing ''in the next week or so.'' Hendriks recently got a cortisone shot and was to have a PRP injection, treatments that were cleared by his oncologist since he is in remission from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

UP NEXT

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.59 ERA) looks to bounce back from a rare loss for Texas, while RHP Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.31) gets the ball for the White Sox.

