Juneteenth celebrations adapt after corporate sponsors pull support

AUSTIN, Texas — Juneteenth celebrations have been scaled back this year due to funding shortfalls as companies and municipalities across the country reconsider their support for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Canceled federal grants and businesses moving away from so-called brand activism have hit the bottom line of parades and other events heading into Thursday's federal holiday, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. The shrinking financial support coincides with many companies severing ties with LGBTQ celebrations for Pride this year and President Donald Trump's efforts to squash DEI programs throughout the federal government.
In Denver, for example, more than a dozen companies backed out of supporting the Juneteenth Music Festival, which is one of the city's biggest celebrations of the holiday, according to Norman Harris, executive director of JMF Corporation, which puts on the event.
''There were quite a few sponsors who pulled back their investments or let us know they couldn't or wouldn't be in a position to support this year," said Harris, who has overseen the event for more than a decade.
The festival, which takes place in the historically Black Five Points neighborhood, has been scaled back to one day instead of two because of the budget shortfall. It has only been able to stay afloat thanks to donations from individuals and foundations.
''Thankfully, there was a wide range of support that came when we made the announcement that the celebration is in jeopardy,'' Harris said.
Juneteenth celebrates the day the last enslaved people in Texas were told they were free on June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The day has been celebrated by Black Americans for generations, including in Harris' family, but became more widely celebrated after becoming a federal holiday in 2021.
After the 2020 murder of George Floyd, many companies pursued efforts to make their branding more inclusive, but it has slowed down over the past few years after some received blowback from conservatives and because many companies didn't see it as an important part of their revenue stream, said Dionne Nickerson, a professor in marketing at Emory University.