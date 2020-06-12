In Praise of Canada: Summer Edition



We see crazy weather extremes near the center of North America: no hurricanes, just an occasional used tropical storm. Thanks Cristobal. And we are blessed with a giant refrigerator to our north, which goes by the nickname of "Canada". During the winter "Canadian Air" is a perjorative. How dare they launch these bitter missiles our way? OK - cool, fresh airmasses of Canadian heritage sound pretty good, as a broiling heat wave sputters just to our south.

Winds finally ease today, and the approach of the next hot front sets off showers tonight into midday Saturday. If you have the option, Sunday should be the sunnier, drier, nicer day of the weekend.

As we approach the Summer Solstice heat builds next week, with 90s likely Monday into Wednesday. I wouldn't be surprised (I never am) to see a few towns south of MSP hit the 100-degree mark by midweek.

Cooler air trickles into town late next week, with highs near 80F the weekend of June 20-21. Closer to average. Thank you Canada. Send a cool front anytime.

Photo credit: Paul Douglas

Are You Kidding Me? June 12, and a Frost Advisory is posted for the Arrowhead? We keep swinging from unusually cool to scorching hot. All or nothing these days. Map: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Comfortable Weekend - Heat Slowly Builds Next Week. Saturday will border on downright cool across the state, but Sunday should be the better pool/lake day with 80s Monday and a few days of 90s by the middle of next week. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

ECMWF: Obnoxious Heat Next Week. It won't last long, maybe 2 days of nasty-hot, if the 12z Thursday European guidance is to be believed, followed by a return to average temperatures by the end of next week. Graphic: WeatherBell.

Warmer Than Average End to June for Most of USA. With the possible exception of northern tier states, most of America will be sizzling by late June as a sprawling, coast-to-coast heat pump high pressure system becomes established. Get ready for a long, hot July.

Deadliest Tornado on Record? I didn't realize the record belongs to Bangladesh, where population density created prime conditions for a widespread loss of life from extreme winds. I didn't realize the record belongs to Bangladesh, where population density created prime conditions for a widespread loss of life from extreme winds. Fox News has details: "...According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the single deadliest tornado was on April 26, 1989, and struck the Manikganj district of Bangladesh . The tornado that touched down killed an estimated 1,300 people, destroying two towns and leaving about 80,000 homeless. The violent storm is believed to have been a mile wide. It left over 12,000 injured. A WMO committee of experts said in 2017 it determined a death toll of about 1,300 people was "the most reliable estimate..."

Photo credit : "The Saturia rural township in the central Bangladesh district of Manikganj after the tornado ripped through on April 29, 1989." (AP Photo/Pavel Rahman)

Searching for Best Practices: Hurricane Evacuations During a Pandemic. Here's a link to a story I wrote for Medium, where I drill down into whether focused evacuations and new sheltering options may help to lower overall risk. Here's the intro: "Hurricane evacuations are chaotic under the best of circumstances. But the specter of evacuees trying to outrun a hurricane and a deadly bug sounds like something out of a dark Stephen King novel. “Why would I leave the safety of my home to mingle with unknown, potentially un-masked strangers in hotels and auditoriums who might be infected with Covid-19? Why expose my family to additional risk? I’ll just stay where I am and take my chances with the storm.” Which may be precisely what not to do with a major storm churning offshore. The calculus of how and when to evacuate inland is more complex than ever, as FEMA grapples with staffing shortfalls and a myriad of competing natural disasters around the nation. With NOAA predictions of an above-average storm count, this may be a hurricane season like no other..."

Colorado State University Hurricane Prediction. A busier than average hurricane season, for a variety of reasons? It sure looks like that will be the case in this, and all other forecasts I've seen. 3 named tropical storms by June 8 is a pretty convincing signal.

How Do Hurricanes Get Their Names? Mental Floss has a high altitude look at naming rights: "...The list includes 21 names for each year, with names for the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z missing from the lineup. For years when more than 21 storms appear, letters from the Greek alphabet are used to label the extras. The catalog has enough names to last six hurricane seasons, after which it gets recycled. When hurricanes are especially fatal or destructive, those names may be retired. In those cases, the World Meteorological Organization convenes to decide on a new name to fill the empty slot. Andrew, Katrina, Ike, and Sandy are a handful of names that have lost their place on the list in recent decades..."

Our Masked Future. It turns out facial signals we rely on are obscured, which may increase the potential for misunderstanding. Here's a clip from Vox: "..It isn’t just a feeling. It is, according to Paula Niedenthal, a psychology professor at the University of Wisconsin who studies emotional processing, simply true. We really do lose information when we’re operating without the benefit of the lower half of our face, she tells me from her home in Madison, where she has been experimenting with her own growing mask collection. Eyes may be the window to the soul, but mouths and chins, it turns out, are also quite useful. When the lower half of someone’s face is obscured, she explains, we tend to see their emotions as more muted. Happy babies seem less happy if their mouths are obscured by pacifiers. Smiling women are perceived as less smiling when their mouths are covered by veils. This is true, even accounting for cultural biases against niqabs or pacifiers: Without the lower face, we tend to read even strong emotions as muted ones..."

Google Maps Alerting Users About Covid-19 Travel Restrictions. I found this interesting, courtesy of Reuters: "Google is adding features on its Maps service to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions to help them plan their trips better, the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit said on Monday. The update would allow users to check how crowded a train station might be at a particular time, or if buses on a certain route are running on a limited schedule, Google said...The new features would also include details on COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions on crossing national borders, starting with Canada, Mexico and the United States. "

Unwanted Pizzas Create Unwanted Stress. I should have problems like this, but hey, everyone is different. Here's an excerpt of an odd story at The Brussels Times: "A 65-year-old man in Flanders says he is “losing sleep” because he has been receiving pizzas he never ordered for nearly a decade, sometimes several times a day. Over the past nine years, pizzas he never asked for have been delivered to Jean Van Landeghem’s home in Turnhout, in the Antwerp province. “It started nine years ago,” Van Landeghem told Het Laatste Nieuws. “Suddenly, a pizza delivery man handed me a whole load of pizzas. But I hadn’t ordered anything,” he added..."

79 F. high in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

78 F. average high on June 11.

69 F. high on June 11, 2019.

June 12, 1917: The ice pack finally breaks up on Lake Superior near Duluth, one of the latest ever 'ice out' dates on record.

FRIDAY: Mild sun, shower tonight. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 74



SATURDAY: Slight shower risk. Patchy clouds. Wake-up: 55. High: 69



SUNDAY: Sunny and windy. Better outdoor day. Winds: SE 15-25. Wake-up: 56. High: 77



MONDAY: Stray T-storm. Muggy sunshine. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 64. High: 87



TUESDAY: Free sauna. Sunny, windy and hot. Winds: S 15-35. Wake-up: 72. High: 96



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, delightfully sweaty. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 76. High: 95



THURSDAY: AM thunder, then clearing, cooler and less humid. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 70. High: 87

Climate Stories...

Stunning Photos of Climate Change. CBS News has a photo gallery, along with NASA imagery showing a rapid decrease in polar ice: "A NASA study published in the Journal of Climate shows that the oldest and thickest Arctic sea ice is disappearing at a faster rate than the younger, thinner ice at the edges of the Arctic Ocean's floating ice cap. Images show the ice cap in 1980, left, and in 2012, right."

The Economic Theory That Could Fuel a Climate Change Revolution. It won't be simple, and it won't be cheap. But it will be necessary. Gizmodo Earther has an interview you may find interesting; here's an excerpt: "...The idea behind modern monetary theory (MMT) is basically that a government can never run out of money as long as it issues its own currency. The U.S. federal government can always make good on payments because it’s the only issuer of dollars. That doesn’t give it license to make the money printer go brrr with abandon since that could lead to inflation. And it’s not that we shouldn’t tax Jeff Bezos since we don’t need tax revenue to pay for things. But the theory—which, of course, has its vocal detractors and supporters—leads to what Stephanie Kelton, a Stony Brook University and its leading proponent, calls a more holistic view of the economy that looks not just at government deficits but available resources like people, steel, ecosystems, and other serious deficits we’re starting to run up against..."

Making a Planet Worth Saving. Bill McKibbon writes for The New Yorker: "...Sixty-eight per cent of black people live within thirty miles of a coal-fired power plant. We know that the destruction of Hurricane Maria, Harvey, Katrina, and Superstorm Sandy all had a direct impact not only on marginalized and vulnerable communities but on communities of color, which reinforces that racial justice and climate justice are linked. But, to be clear, it’s all about justice. Which is why the cries of the people of “No Justice, No Peace” are very real..."

2020 Smoke Waves. Climate Central tracks the health implications of increasing wildfires in the western USA: "Driven by warming temperatures and other issues, like forest management decisions and urban growth, Western wildfire seasons are starting earlier and burning with greater intensity on average. Rising temperatures are contributing to droughts and causing snowpacks to melt earlier, compounding wildfire threats. With the fiercening of flames has come a blotting of the skies—smoke waves have been smothering communities from quiet foothill towns to major metropolitan centers, forcing cancellations of local events, driving vulnerable residents indoors and exacerbating existing health risks. The rise in smoke levels during warmer months is undermining improvements in air quality driven by the regulations on pollution from fossil fuel use and other sources. Scientists project the intensification of smoke waves to continue as temperatures continue to increase due to heat-trapping pollution. Forests and grasslands dry out as temperatures increase, fueling larger and more frequent blazes..."