All or Nothing: From Frost to Heat Waves



We all have 4th of July traditions, beyond fireworks, of course. We go strawberry picking near Nisswa. Yesterday I chatted with Calvin Wallin, at Wallin Berry Farm, where it was slim picking this year. "We had a killing frost on May 30, with frost as late as June 12 this year" he sighed. June 12?

In the all of nothing department, July promises to be a stinker; an extended heat wave may linger much of July. NOAA's GFS model predicts a metro high of 103F on July 13 and 100F July 19. (PS: I doubt it). Circle your calendar. 2020, the summer when 90F was a cool front.

A micro-puff of Canadian air "cools" us into the 80s Tuesday; otherwise 90s will be the rule into next week. At the rate we're going I wouldn't be suprised to see 20-30 days this year above 90F at MSP. Average for an entire summer is 13 days.

90 degrees is just another Sunday in Atlanta, Phoenix and D.C. But Minnesota, where people drive on lakes and we see 25 below? The Chamber of Commerce may want to get the word out.

It still gets very toasty out here.

NOAA GFS Meteogram temperature outlook for MSP courtesy of WeatherBell.

Consistently Hot. Call me crazy, but I see a trend here. With the possible exception of Tuesday daytime highs flirt with or exceed 90F through the end of the week. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

ECMWF: Hot, But Not Scorching. I suspect ECMWF is running a bit too cool, while GFS is too hot. The truth is probably somewhere in between. But any way you slice it hot weather is here to stay through mid-July.

Ditto. GFS guidance is increasingly showing a consistent solution with a nearly stationary heat-pump high pressure bubble straddling most of the USA, meaning an extended heat wave from coast to coast. The only slight relief may be Pacific Northwest in the coming weeks.

5 Times July Hurricanes Caused Major Damage. Bay News 9 provides perspective; here's a clip: "...Our first hurricane takes us to the very recent year of 2019. Hurricane Barry first originated as a complex of thunderstorms over the Midwest. Barry then moved south into the Gulf of Mexico where it eventually strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane and became the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season. On July 13, Barry made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane over south-central Louisiana and was a big rain maker. Ragley, Louisiana saw a total of 23.58 inches of rain. In Dierks, Arkansas, Barry dropped 16.59 inches of rain making it the most rain associated with a tropical system in the state’s history. Overall, flooding was the biggest threat. Many people had to be rescued from flood waters and homes experienced major flooding. The damage was estimated to be at $600 million..."

Image credit : NASA ISS.

Big Rainfall Disparities. MSP was nearly 2.5" wetter than average for June, but Duluth ran a 3.54" rainfall deficit, with drier than normal conditions extending from the Arrowhead into much of central Minnesota. Maps: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Tornado Alley Just Had One of Its Slowest Seasons Ever. What is going on? CNN.com has an update: "After a deadly start to the tornado season in the South, May and June were unusually quiet across the Plains, with near record lows for tornadoes, giving residents of Tornado Alley a rare reprieve. Usually, central US states are hit by an onslaught of tornadoes in late spring, but this year that failed to materialize. Nationally, May saw 140 tornadoes, well below the average of 276, and the fewest in 50 years. And the month's two strong tornadoes, EF2 or greater, were also the fewest in recorded history. In fact, this year there were more tornadoes in two days in April than in all of May. On Easter Sunday and the early hours of that Monday, 190 tornadoes, including 16 rated EF3 or higher, tore through 10 states, killing 36 people..."

Image credit : NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

Protecting Your Home From Lightning. Neighbors gave me a hard time for putting up lightning rods on our last home, but after a few near-misses I look back and believe it was money well spent. Here's more info from NOAA: "Lightning rods (and the accompanying protection system) are designed to protect a house or building from a direct lightning strike and, in particular, a lightning-initiated fire. Note that lightning protection systems do not prevent lightning from striking the structure, but rather intercept a lightning strike, provide a conductive path for the harmful electrical discharge to follow (the appropriate UL-listed copper or aluminum cable), and disperse the energy safely into the ground (grounding network). It's very important that these components be properly connected (bonded) to minimize the chances for any sparks or side flashes. While lightning rods help protect a structure from a direct lightning strike, a complete lightning protection system is needed to help prevent harmful electrical surges and possible fires caused by lightning entering a structure via wires and pipes. A complete system also includes electrical surge protection devices for incoming power, data, and communication lines; and surge protection devices for vulnerable appliances. Lightning protection may also be needed for gas piping..."

Image credit: NOAA.

Knowledge of Severe Storm Patterns May Improve Tornado Warnings. Sounds like a given, but check out the specifics at ScienceDaily: "A radar signature may help distinguish which severe storms are likely to produce dangerous tornadoes, potentially leading to more accurate warnings, according to scientists. "Identifying which storms are going to produce tornadoes and which are not has been a problem meteorologists have been trying to tackle for decades," said Scott Loeffler, a graduate student in the Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science at Penn State. "This new research may give forecasters another tool in their toolbox to do just that." Scientists analyzed radar data from more than a hundred supercell thunderstorms, the most prolific producers of violent tornadoes, and found a statistically significant difference in the structure of storms that produced a tornado and those that did not..."

Image credit : Milwaukee, Wisconsin National Weather Service.

Scientists Propose a New Name for Nature in the Time of Covid-19: The "Anthropause". Smithsonian Magazine explains: "As the world slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed that—anecdotally, at least—animal took notice. Pumas crept into an unusually quiet Santiago, Chile; jackals in Tel Aviv, Israel roamed freely in parks. The profound change in human activity occasioned by the pandemic might be having a likewise profound effect on animals around the world, researchers say. Recently, a team of scientists coined a name to describe this phenomenon: the “anthropause...”

The 3 Weeks That Changed Everything. What if NTSB investigated America's response to the pandemic? The Atlantic explains: "...Consider a thought experiment: What if the NTSB were brought in to look at the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic? What would its investigation conclude? I’ll jump to the answer before laying out the background: This was a journey straight into a mountainside, with countless missed opportunities to turn away. A system was in place to save lives and contain disaster. The people in charge of the system could not be bothered to avoid the doomed course. The organization below differs from that of a standard NTSB report, but it covers the key points. Timelines of aviation disasters typically start long before the passengers or even the flight crew knew anything was wrong, with problems in the design of the airplane, the procedures of the maintenance crew, the route, or the conditions into which the captain decided to fly..."

Yes, Masks Do Make a Difference. Here's a recap of recent research highlighted PNAS, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: "...Our results show that the airborne transmission route is highly virulent and dominant for the spread of COVID-19. The mitigation measures are discernable from the trends of the pandemic. Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandated face covering represents the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic. This protective measure significantly reduces the number of infections. Other mitigation measures, such as social distancing implemented in the United States, are insufficient by themselves in protecting the public..."

SUNDAY: Hot sunshine. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 91



MONDAY: Some sticky sun, few PM T-storms. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 74. High: near 90



TUESDAY: Slight relief. Nagging thunder risk. Winds: S 3-8. Wake-up: 69. High: 85



WEDNESDAY: Heat spike, T-storms up north. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 71. High: 93



THURSDAY: Early puddles, then hot sunshine. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 72. High: near 90



FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, feels like July. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 70. High: 91



SATURDAY: Generous serving of hot sunshine. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 71. High: 90

Climate Stories...

Rapid Arctic Meltdown in Siberia Alarms Scientists. The Washington Post reports: "We always expected the Arctic to change faster than the rest of the globe,” said Walt Meier, a senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado at Boulder. “But I don’t think anyone expected the changes to happen as fast as we are seeing them happen.” Vladimir Romanovsky, a researcher at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, said the pace, severity and extent of the changes are surprising even to many researchers who study the region for a living. Predictions for how quickly the Arctic would warm that once seemed extreme “underestimate what is going on in reality,” he said. The temperatures occurring in the High Arctic during the past 15 years were not predicted to occur for 70 more years, he said..."

Map credit : "January to May 2020 average temperatures relative to the 1951 to 1980 average." (John Muyskens/The Washington Post).

Climate Change Threatens 60% of the World's Fish Species. A post at Futurist caught my eye: "New research suggests that climate change threatens to wipe out significantly more species of fish than previously thought. If average global temperatures rise by five degrees Celsius — that’d be a global warming nightmare scenario — then New Scientist reports that 60 percent of all fish species could go extinct by the year 2100. It’s grim news, as previous studies predicted that fish would be far more resilient..."

Climate Change Should Be Fully Integrated In All Subject Areas and Grade Levels. Here's an Op-Ed (that I happen to agree with) featured at MinnPost: "There is overwhelming support from teachers, parents, and youth for incorporating climate change in K-12 education, as seen in recent surveys. Yet state education standards continue to lag behind. In June, New Jersey became the first state to fully integrate climate change education in all subject areas and grade levels — a major accomplishment and only the beginning of climate change education’s journey into the public school system nationwide. Education standards are developed at the state level, with specific curricula and lesson plans developed at the district and teacher level. When we look at the nation as a whole, climate change education is a patchwork across states and counties — with full integration in some areas and partial or no integration in others..."

Northern Great Plains "Greening" During Recent Climate Change. NASA data confirms spring is coming a few weeks earlier, autumn warmth lingering a few extra weeks into October and November, based on greening of vegetation. Here's an excerpt of a press release from Idaho State University: "Increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is causing a “greening” in northern latitudes and more carbon dioxide is being absorbed by plants there, according to a new study co-authored by Idaho State University researcher Bruce Finney, that includes the Northern Great Plains of the United States. “Greening” in this sense means higher plant productivity on the large swaths of grasslands studied, including the plains of Montana. Increased amounts of carbon in the atmosphere due to the burning of fossil fuels allowed higher plant photosynthesis while using water more efficiently..."

July 4th Extremes. Here's an excerpt from Climate Central: "If there’s one thing that won’t change about this year’s July 4th celebrations, it’s the heat. Over the past year, there were 49 all-time record highs (according to NCEI) across the U.S., compared with just 2 record lows. This week we zoom in to look at just the records set on July 4th—showing which Independence Days were the hottest, the coolest and wettest in your area. July is also getting warmer across the U.S. Of the 242 cities analyzed, 70% (170) recorded an increase of at least 1℉ in average temperatures since 1970, with 44% (106) registering an increase of 2℉ or more. The greatest increases are concentrated in the western United States..."