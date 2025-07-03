Sports

Julio César Chávez Jr.'s boxing career in photos, amid arrest by US immigration agents

Famed Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been arrested and will be deported to Mexico, where he faces organized crime charges, federal officials said.

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 10:48PM

Famed Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been arrested and will be deported to Mexico, where he faces organized crime charges, federal officials said.

Here's a look at the high and lows of the career of the boxing legend's son.

Before his bout with Jake Paul on June 28, Chávez had fought just once since 2021, having fallen to innumerable lows during a lengthy boxing career conducted in the shadow of his father, Julio César Chávez, one of the most beloved athletes in Mexican history and a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame who won championships in several weight classes.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Guardians' Luis Ortiz subject of MLB gambling investigation, placed on leave, AP sources say

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz is the subject of a Major League Baseball gambling investigation and was placed on non-disciplinary leave Thursday, two people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.

Sports

Julio César Chávez Jr.'s boxing career in photos, amid arrest by US immigration agents

Sports

Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested by ICE for deportation, federal officials say