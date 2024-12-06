Sports

Julien Guerrier leads Nedbank Golf Challenge with defending champion Max Homa 2 strokes back

Julien Guerrier took a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday, while defending champion Max Homa was two strokes back.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 6, 2024 at 4:44PM

SUN CITY, South Africa — Julien Guerrier took a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday, while defending champion Max Homa was two strokes back.

Guerrier, who needed nine playoff holes in his 230th tournament to claim his first European tour win at the Andalucia Masters in October, shot an impressive 4-under 68 in windy conditions at the Gary Player Golf and Country Club.

Homa led for much of the day before back-to-back double bogeys on the 16th and 17th erased a two-shot advantage.

Guerrier's fellow Frenchman Romain Langasque and home favorite Ockie Strydom were tied one stroke off the lead.

''It's a privilege to score under par in tough conditions like that,'' Guerrier said. ''It was difficult to stay patient.''

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Packers continue to be hampered by slow starts against divisional opponents

Green Bay's season-long struggles against NFC North opponents have made the Packers ' remote chance of winning a division title increasingly unlikely.

Sports

No Bevo? SEC tells Texas there's no room for its 1,700-pound longhorn at title game vs. Georgia

Sports

Ski champ Lindsey Vonn poised to join pro athletes who've shown they still have it at 40+