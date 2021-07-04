Finland national teammates Robin Lod and Jukka Raitala returned from the UEFA European Championship for Minnesota United's home game against San Jose on Saturday, but only Raitala appeared in the Loons' starting lineup.

Lod had stopped at home in Helsinki on his way back to Minnesota for an appointment for his U.S. green card. Because of the travel and his return from the Euro Cup, Loons coach Adrian Heath elected to sit Lod. The Loons also played on without starting right back Romain Metanire, who traveled back home to France for his own green card but wasn't back available Saturday to play.

Heath started Raitala at right back, where he played for Finland last month.

"We've got enough people to cover," Heath said. "That's why we've got a squad and we have faith in the people who come in."

Heath kept young, versatile Hassani Dotson at the central midfield rather than right back, which he also can play.

Dotson isn't included on the U.S. men's National team's 23-man roster for this month's Gold Cup. Heath called himself "delighted" Dotson wasn't chosen and won't be leaving again, as he did for the Olympic qualifying tournament in March.

"I'm glad we've got him here and he's going to be playing for us," Heath said. "His time is going to come, though, trust me. If he keeps playing like he is, they won't be able to ignore him."

Waiting

The Loons continued to wait for MLS' investigation into whether recently acquired Franco Fragapane directed a racial slur at Portland star Diego Chara in last week's game, as Portland coach Giovanni Savarese alleged in an emotional postgame news conference.

Heath repeatedly has said he believes Fragapane's vehement denials, but will wait for the league's decision. Fragapane started the game as the left-side attacker.

Welcome back

Back from the European Championships himself, veteran midfielder Jan Gregus returned to the team's 18. He began the game as a substitute while Dotson and veteran Wil Trapp started in the central midfield.

Gregus also returned to a full Allianz Field for the first time since October 2019.

"I'm so excited after such a long time," Gregus said during the week in an interview with a team employee. "I saw the video and the images. It was unbelievable to see. Also, the boys were pleased and happy with the fans, so I'm just looking forward to the same."

Cleaning those sheets

The Loons entered Saturday's game unbeaten in their past six games — 4-0-2 — including just two goals allowed and four clean sheets.

All of it since veteran Tyler Miller became the starting goalkeeper after the team's 0-4 start.

"Just the defensive mentality we've established in the last six games has really shown the fortitude of this club," he said. "We've been able to grind out some really close wins and we've been able to add some key players who have really contributed to our attack."

Etc.

• Teenage prospect Aziel Jackson has been training with Forward Madison FC in Wisconsin this week and Heath said his club will decide after the weekend where he'll play .

• It'll be Heath's England against Loons veteran Niko Hansen's Denmark in a Euro semifinal Wednesday at London's Wembley Stadium.