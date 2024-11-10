Wires

Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, dies at 81

By The Associated Press

November 10, 2024 at 2:05AM

NEW YORK — Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, dies at 81.

