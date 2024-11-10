NEW YORK — Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, dies at 81.
Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, dies at 81
Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, dies at 81.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 10, 2024 at 2:05AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami eliminated from MLS Cup playoffs by Atlanta United with 3-2 Game 3 loss
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami eliminated from MLS Cup playoffs by Atlanta United with 3-2 Game 3 loss.