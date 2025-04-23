Judges temporarily prevent North Carolina officials from contacting voters in close election

After two recounts appeared to confirm a Riggs victory, Griffin soon after the Nov. 5 election filed protests that grew to more than 65,000 ballots. Ensuing state court rulings whittled down the total to as few as 1,675 ballots or perhaps as much as 7,000, according to court filings. Actual totals are still being hashed out in state court. The fewer the ballots that could be potentially removed, the likely tougher it would be for Griffin to overtake Riggs.