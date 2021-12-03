VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Judges confirm Republican win in Virginia Beach House seat, cementing GOP's new majority and splitting legislature.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Minnesota couple turns shipping containers into stylish cabins, saunas, treehouses and more
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Minnesota couple turns shipping containers into stylish cabins, saunas, treehouses and more
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune