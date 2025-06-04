Judge weighs government's request to unseal records of FBI's surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge is weighing a request from the Trump administration to unseal records of the FBI's surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr. — files that the civil rights leader's relatives want to keep under wraps in the national archives.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington, D.C., said during a hearing on Wednesday that he wants to see an inventory of the records before deciding whether the government can review them for possible release to the public.
''This is delicate stuff,'' Leon said. ''We're going to go slowly. Little steps.''
Justice Department attorneys have asked Leon to end a sealing order for the records nearly two years ahead of its expiration date. A department attorney said the administration is only interested in releasing files related to King's assassination.
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which King led, is opposed to unsealing any of the records for privacy reasons. The organization's lawyers said King's relatives also want to keep the files under seal.
In 1977, a court order directed the FBI to collect records about its surveillance and monitoring of King and turn them over to the National Archives and Records Administration. The order required the records to remain under seal for 50 years — until Jan. 31, 2027.
In January, President Donald Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to review and publicly release documents about King's assassination ''because the American people have an interest in full transparency about this key historic event,'' government lawyers wrote.
''To maximize this transparency objective, the records sealed in this case should be part of the Attorney General's review,'' they added.