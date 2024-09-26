Judge tosses lawsuit against congressman over posts about man not involved in Chiefs' rally shooting

Loudermill's lawsuit said that he froze when the gunfire erupted, standing in the middle of the chaos so long that police had put up crime scene tape by the time he finally started to walked away. As he tried to go under the tape to leave, officers stopped him and told him he was moving ''too slow.'' They handcuffed him and put him on a curb, where people began taking pictures and posting them on social media, the suit said.