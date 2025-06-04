Judge tosses Democratic committees' lawsuit over the Federal Election Commission's independence

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block President Donald Trump's administration from implementing an executive order that Democratic Party officials claim could undermine the independence of the Federal Election Commission.
U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali in Washington ruled late Tuesday that there's insufficient evidence that the Republican administration intends to apply a key portion of Trump's executive order to the FEC or its commissioners.
"This Court's doors are open to the parties if changed circumstances show concrete action or impact on the FEC's or its Commissioners' independence," the judge wrote.
The Democratic Party's three national political committees sued after Trump signed the executive order in February. The order was intended to increase his control of the entire executive branch, including over agencies such as the FEC, a six-person bipartisan board created by Congress to independently enforce campaign finance law.
The Feb. 18 order said the officials at those agencies ''must be supervised and controlled by the people's elected President'' and demanded that no executive branch employee advance a legal view that contradicts the president or the attorney general.
Trump issued the order after he abruptly got rid of FEC Chair Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat who said her ouster did not follow legal protocols. The FEC is just one of several independent agencies Trump has sought to control and targeted with firings.
The plaintiffs — the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — asked the judge to rule that a law insulating the FEC from partisan control is constitutional. They also asked for a preliminary injunction enjoining the Trump administration from applying part of the executive order to the FEC and its commissioners.
''Americans are legally guaranteed fair elections with impartial referees — not a system where Donald Trump can dictate campaign rules he wants from the White House,'' the plaintiffs wrote in a statement. ''Democrats will use every tool at our disposal, including aggressively confronting Trump's illegal actions in the courts, to defend Americans' right to free and fair elections.''