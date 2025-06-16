Judge tosses defamation case brought by Ohio doctor who was acquitted of killing patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Ohio doctor who was fired before being found not guilty on murder charges in the deaths of 14 patients lost a defamation lawsuit against his former employers on Monday, after a judge stepped in for a jury on grounds the evidence presented by the defendants was incontrovertible.
Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh issued his directed verdict against former doctor William Husel, whose attorneys accused Michigan-based Trinity Health and Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus of orchestrating a campaign to destroy his reputation.
Husel was seeking more than $18 million from the health care companies.
His attorney, David Vermillion, said in a statement that Husel's legal team was disappointed that McIntosh would prevent the jury from making a decision in the case after weeks of evidence and testimony had been presented. He said issuing the directed verdict, a procedural move requested by the hospital, ''effectively silences the voices of those who came seeking justice.''
''This is not the outcome that any reasonable person expected, nor is it one that reflects the strength of the evidence presented," he said. ''We are evaluating all legal options, including appeal. This case has always been about more than one courtroom or one ruling. It is about truth, accountability, and the right of every individual to defend their name against false and damaging accusations.''
Mount Carmel issued a statement that said simply, ''We are pleased with the judge's decision.''
Mount Carmel Health System fired the doctor in 2018 after it concluded he had ordered excessive painkillers for about three dozen patients who died over several years.
He initially was charged with murder in 25 deaths in one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional. Eleven counts were dismissed before trial.