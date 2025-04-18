Judge to allow 'bushy eyebrows' testimony in Bryan Kohberger's quadruple murder trial

BOISE, Idaho — A judge says a former roommate of four University of Idaho students who were killed in 2022 can testify about seeing an intruder with ''bushy eyebrows'' around the time of the crime.
Defense attorneys for Bryan Kohberger had asked 4th District Judge Steven Hippler during a hearing earlier this month to bar any evidence referencing ''bushy eyebrows," because they say the roommate's description is unreliable and irrelevant to the case.
But in a ruling released Friday, Hippler said the testimony can be used during Kohberger's trial on four murder charges set to begin later this year.
Kohberger, 30, is charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho.
Kohberger, then a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks after the deaths. Investigators said they matched his DNA to genetic material recovered from a knife sheath found at the crime scene.
When asked to enter a plea to the charges, Kohberger stood silent, prompting the judge to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.
The roommate told police she saw someone wearing black clothing and a ski mask inside the home she shared with four roommates sometime before 4:19 a.m. on the day of the killings, according to court documents.
She was intoxicated at the time, and told police she couldn't remember any other facial characteristics but that the intruder's bushy eyebrows stood out in her memory.