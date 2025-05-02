Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from dismantling library services agency

WASHINGTON — A federal judge agreed Thursday to temporarily block the Trump administration from taking any more steps to dismantle an agency that funds and promotes libraries across the U.S.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled that plaintiffs who sued to preserve the Institute of Museum and Library Services are likely to show that the administration doesn't have the legal authority to unilaterally shutter the agency, which Congress created.
The American Library Association and a labor union for federal employees filed a lawsuit last month to stop the administration from gutting the institute after President Donald Trump signed a March 14 executive order that refers to it and several other federal agencies as ''unnecessary.''
Keith Sonderling, the agency's newly appointed acting director, subsequently placed many agency staff members on administrative leave, sent termination notices to most of them, began canceling grants and contracts and fired all members of the National Museum and Library Services Board.
''These harms are neither speculative nor remediable,'' Leon wrote.
The judge said he was issuing a ''narrow'' temporary restraining order that preserves the status quo at the agency without granting all of the relief that plaintiffs' attorneys were seeking. It bars the administration from taking any more steps to dissolve the agency or its operations, fire any staffers or cancel contracts while the lawsuit is pending.
The institute has roughly 75 employees and issued more than $266 million in grants last year.
Plaintiffs' attorneys warn that closing the agency will force libraries to end grant-funded programs, cut staff and possibly even close.