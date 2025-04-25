Wires

Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from canceling collective bargaining rights for most federal employees

Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from canceling collective bargaining rights for most federal employees.

The Associated Press
April 25, 2025 at 9:05PM

WASHINGTON — Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from canceling collective bargaining rights for most federal employees.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from canceling collective bargaining rights for most federal employees

Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from canceling collective bargaining rights for most federal employees.

Wires

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers accuses Trump administration of undermining judiciary after arrest of Milwaukee judge

Wires

Vatican says 250,000 mourners paid their respects to Pope Francis over 3 days