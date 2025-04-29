Judge skeptical of Trump administration argument that federal courts can't review border declaration

WASHINGTON — A federal judge Tuesday expressed skepticism over the Trump administration's assertions that its decision to declare an invasion at the U.S.-Mexico border and suspend asylum access was not something courts had the authority to review.
U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss heard arguments in a Washington courtroom over a lawsuit brought by immigrants rights organizations, which are challenging a key executive order that banned the ability for migrants crossing the southern border to seek protections in the United States.
In the Jan. 20 order, President Donald Trump declared that the situation at the southern border constitutes an invasion of America and that he was ''suspending the physical entry'' of migrants.
Trump's order asserts that the Immigration and Nationality Act gives presidents the authority to suspend entry of any group that they find ''detrimental to the interests of the United States.''
The government has argued in court that the Republican president's determination that the U.S. is facing an invasion is not subject to court review, calling it ''an unreviewable political question'' in a filing.
Moss, who was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama, repeatedly questioned the government's lawyer on that point.
At one point, he posed a hypothetical question about whether the president — upset with northerners taking up residence in sunny Florida where he has a home — could declare their presence an invasion.
At another point, he asked, ''Is there just never any judicial review?''