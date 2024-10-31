RIO DE JANEIRO — Judge sentences 2 former cops to 79 and 59 years for the 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco.
Judge sentences 2 former cops to 79 and 59 years for the 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco
Judge sentences 2 former cops to 79 and 59 years for the 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 31, 2024 at 9:35PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
AP sources: White House altered transcript of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
AP sources: White House altered transcript of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns.