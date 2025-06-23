Judge seeks more information about Trump administration's cuts to Voice of America

WASHINGTON — The federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from dismantling Voice of America is seeking more information from the government about whether it is complying with his order preserving the 83-year-old international news service.
During a hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth asked a Justice Department attorney why the government hadn't informed him of layoff notices that were sent Friday to over 600 employees of Voice of America and the federal agency that oversees it.
The government lawyer, Brenda Gonzalez Horowitz, told Lamberth that the agency has been complying with his April 22 order ''in good faith.'' She said the administration is serious about its responsibility to keep him informed.
''I don't think so,'' the judge replied.
Plaintiffs' attorney William Schultz argued that the administration isn't following Lamberth's order and failed to restore VOA programming in line with its mandate from Congress, which appropriated $262 million for VOA in the 2025 fiscal year. Schultz, who represents VOA journalists, said virtually its entire staff has been on paid administrative leave for more than three months.
''Having people sit at home is not complying with these statutes or congressional appropriations,'' he said.
The judge gave the administration until Friday to file a written update on what it is doing at VOA.
Plaintiffs' attorneys asked Lamberth to order the administration to develop a plan that would operate VOA in a manner that complies with the preliminary injunction in the case. The judge didn't immediately rule on that request.