Judge scolds Justice Department over public statements in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case

NEW YORK — At least two senior Justice Department officials likely broke court rules governing the conduct of prosecutors by reposting comments President Donald Trump made about Luigi Mangione, the man accused of assassinating the CEO at UnitedHealthcare, a federal judge said Wednesday.
Judge Margaret M. Garnett said in an order that the officials probably violated a local rule limiting what prosecutors can say publicly about the guilt or innocence of a defendant before a trial.
On Sept. 18, Trump went on Fox News and called Mangione ''a pure assassin.''
''He shot someone in the back as clear as you're looking at me,'' Trump said. ''He shot him right in the middle of the back, instantly dead.''
A video clip of Trump's remarks was then posted on the social platform X by the White House, and then reposted by Chad Gilmartin, a Justice Department spokesperson, who added the comment, ''@POTUS is absolutely right.'' Gilmartin's post was then reposted by Brian Nieves, an associate deputy attorney general.
The judge asked the department to explain how the violations occurred and what steps are being taken to ensure it doesn't happen again.
''Future violations may result in sanctions, which could include personal financial penalties, contempt of court findings, or relief specific to the prosecution of this matter,'' the judge wrote.
Messages for comment sent to the Justice Department were not immediately returned.