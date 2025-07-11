Judge scolds Justice Department for 'refusal' to detail deportation plans for Kilmar Abrego Garcia

GREENBELT, Md. — A federal judge in Maryland scolded the Trump administration on Friday for its ''utter refusal'' to detail its deportation plans for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, including where the government plans to send him and whether he'll get a chance to fight his expulsion before he's whisked away.
The Salvadoran national could be released from a Tennessee jail as soon as next Wednesday to await trial on human smuggling charges. U.S. immigration officials have said they would immediately detain him and begin deportation proceedings.
''I'm deeply concerned that if there's not some restraint on you, Mr. Abrego will be on another plane to another country,'' U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis told Justice Department lawyers on Friday.
Abrego Garcia became a flashpoint over Republican President Donald Trump's immigration policies when he was wrongfully deported to his native El Salvador in March. That expulsion violated a U.S. immigration judge's order in 2019 that shields Abrego Garcia from deportation to El Salvador because he likely faces threats of gang violence there.
The administration claimed that Abrego Garcia was in the MS-13 gang, although he wasn't charged and has repeatedly denied the allegation. Facing mounting pressure and a U.S. Supreme Court order, the Trump administration returned Abrego Garcia to the U.S. last month to face the smuggling charges, which his attorneys have called ''preposterous.''
The administration argues now that Abrego Garcia is a danger to the community and can be deported before his trial to a country other than El Salvador.
Abrego Garcia's attorneys have asked Xinis to order the government to send him to Maryland if he's released in Tennessee, a request that aims to prevent his expulsion before trial.
In court on Friday, Abrego Garcia's attorneys asked for at least a 72-hour hold that would prevent immediate deportation. Attorney Andrew Rossman called it the ''critical bottom-line protection'' needed to prevent a potentially egregious violation of due process rights.