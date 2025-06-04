Nation

Judge says migrants sent to El Salvador prison must get a chance to challenge their removals

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration must give migrants sent to an El Salvador prison a chance to challenge their removals.

The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 9:35PM

U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg said that people who were sent to the prison in March under an 18th-century wartime law haven't been able to formally contest the removals or allegations that they are members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. He ordered the administration to work toward giving them a way to file those challenges.

The ruling is the latest milestone in a monthslong legal saga over the fate of deportees imprisoned at El Salvador's notorious Terrorism Confinement Center.

Associated Press

The Associated Press

