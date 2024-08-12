Judge says Maine can forbid discrimination by religious schools that take state tuition money

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland; a Roman Catholic-affiliated school, St. Dominic's Academy in Auburn, Maine; and parents who want to use state tuition funds to send their children to St. Dominic's. Another lawsuit, brought by parents who wanted to send a child to Crosspoint Church in Bangor, is already pending before the appeals court in Boston. Keim said she wouldn't be surprised if the appeals court hears arguments from both cases at the same time.