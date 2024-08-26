Judge says 4 independent and third-party candidates should be kept off Georgia presidential ballots

Lawyers for Kennedy, West and De la Cruz had all argued that was the wrong interpretation of the law, in part because Raffensperger's office had accepted the petition without protest. Counties later concluded that Kennedy, West and De law Cruz had each collected the required 7,500 signatures to qualify. The campaigns say it would be unduly burdensome to collect 7,500 signatures on 16 different petitions, for a total of 120,000 signatures.