Judge rules the Trump administration violated a 2019 settlement in deporting a man to El Salvador

WASHINGTON — A federal judge nominated by President Donald Trump ordered his administration to facilitate the return of a man who was deported to El Salvador last month despite having a pending asylum application.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher in Maryland ruled Wednesday that the government violated a 2019 settlement agreement when it deported the 20-year-old man, a Venezuelan native identified only as Cristian in court papers.
Gallagher cited another federal judge's order for the government to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who had been living in Maryland and was accidentally deported to his native El Salvador on March 15, the same day as Cristian.
Gallagher, who was nominated by Trump in 2019, said she recognizes that her ruling in Cristian's favor ''puts this case squarely into the procedural morass that has been playing out very publicly, across many levels of the federal judiciary,'' in Abrego Garcia's case.
Gallagaher said she was guided by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis' ruling that Trump's Republican administration must facilitate Abrego Garcia's return.
''Standing by and taking no action is not facilitation,'' Gallagher wrote. ''In prior cases involving wrongfully removed individuals, courts have ordered, and the government has taken, affirmative steps toward facilitating return.''
Gallagher said her order requires the government to make ''a good faith request'' for the government of El Salvador to release Cristian to U.S. custody.
A group of immigrants who entered the U.S. as unaccompanied children and had been living in the U.S. illegally sued in July 2019. Their class action lawsuit claims the government unlawfully modified policies governing asylum applications by unaccompanied children.