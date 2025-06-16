Judge rules some NIH grant cuts illegal, saying he's never seen such discrimination in 40 years

WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled Monday it was illegal for the Trump administration to cancel several hundred research grants, adding that the cuts raise serious questions about racial discrimination.
U.S. District Judge William Young in Massachusetts said the administration's process was ''arbitrary and capricious'' and that it did not follow long-held government rules and standards when it abruptly canceled grants deemed to focus on gender identity or diversity, equity and inclusion.
In a hearing Monday on two cases calling for the grants to be restored, the judge pushed government lawyers to offer a formal definition of DEI, questioning how grants could be canceled for that reason when some were designed to study health disparities as Congress had directed.
Young, an appointee of Republican President Ronald Reagan, went on to address what he called ''a darker aspect'' to the cases, calling it ''palpably clear'' that what was behind the government actions was ''racial discrimination and discrimination against America's LGBTQ community.''
After 40 years on the bench, ''I've never seen government racial discrimination like this,'' Young added. He ended Monday's hearing saying, ''Have we no shame.''
During his remarks ending the hearing, the judge said he would issue his written order soon.
Young's decision addresses only a fraction of the hundreds of NIH research projects the Trump administration has cut — those specifically addressed in two lawsuits filed separately this spring by 16 attorneys general, public health advocacy groups and some affected scientists. A full count wasn't immediately available.
While Young said the funding must be restored, Monday's action was an interim step as the ruling could be appealed.