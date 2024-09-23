Judge rules out possibility of punitive damages in Smartmatic defamation lawsuit against Newsmax

In a ruling favoring Smartmatic, Davis also said earlier this month that he would limit evidence by Newsmax regarding a federal criminal investigation that led to indictments last month against three current and former Smartmatic executives, including the company's Venezuelan-born co-founder, Roger Piñate. The charges involve an alleged scheme to pay more than $1 million in bribes to put Smartmatic voting machines in the Philippines. Newsmax argued that the investigation and indictment should be presented to jurors as alternative reasons for any purported reputational harm or economic loss that Smartmatic blames on Newsmax.