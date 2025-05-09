Wires

Judge releases Rumeysa Ozturk, the Turkish Tufts University student who was detained by ICE

Judge releases Rumeysa Ozturk, the Turkish Tufts University student who was detained by ICE.

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 5:29PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Judge releases Rumeysa Ozturk, the Turkish Tufts University student who was detained by ICE.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Pentagon directs military to pull, review library books that address anti-racism and gender issues in new DEI action

Pentagon directs military to pull, review library books that address anti-racism and gender issues in new DEI action.

Wires

Judge releases Rumeysa Ozturk, the Turkish Tufts University student who was detained by ICE

Wires

FIFA confirms Women's World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when US is expected to host tournament