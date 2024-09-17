Wires

Judge refuses to grant bail to Sean "Diddy" Combs, orders him sent to jail while he awaits sex trafficking trial

Judge refuses to grant bail to Sean "Diddy" Combs, orders him sent to jail while he awaits sex trafficking trial.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 17, 2024 at 8:28PM

NEW YORK — Judge refuses to grant bail to Sean "Diddy" Combs, orders him sent to jail while he awaits sex trafficking trial.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings

New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.

Wires

Voters view Harris slightly more favorably than they did in July, when she entered the 2024 race, AP-NORC poll finds

Wires

Search for man suspected of wounding 5 people on Kentucky highway ends with discovery of body believed to be shooter