Judge recommends that case against Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan proceed

MADISON, Wis. — A federal magistrate judge recommended Monday that the case proceed against a Wisconsin judge who was indicted on allegations that she helped a man who is in the country illegally evade U.S. immigration agents seeking to arrest him in her courthouse.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested in April and indicted on federal charges in May. She pleaded not guilty.
The case highlighted a clash between President Donald Trump's administration and local authorities over the Republican's sweeping immigration crackdown.
Democrats have accused the Trump administration of trying to make a national example of Dugan to chill judicial opposition.
Dugan filed a motion in May to dismiss the charges against her, saying she was acting in her official capacity as a judge and therefore is immune to prosecution. She argued that the federal government violated Wisconsin's sovereignty by disrupting a state courtroom and prosecuting a state judge.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph on Monday recommended against dropping the charges. The ultimate decision is up to U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman, who can accept the other judge's recommendation or reject it.
''We are disappointed in the magistrate judge's non-binding recommendation, and we will appeal it," Dugan attorney Steven Biskupic, a former federal prosecutor, said in a statement. "This is only one step in what we expect will be a long journey to preserve the independence and integrity of our courts.''
Joseph wrote in her recommendation that while judges have immunity from civil lawsuits seeking monetary damages when engaging in judicial acts, that does not apply to criminal charges like those in this case.