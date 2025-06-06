WASHINGTON — Judge puts temporary hold on Trump's ban on US entry for incoming foreign students at Harvard.
Judge puts temporary hold on Trump's ban on US entry for incoming foreign students at Harvard
Judge puts temporary hold on Trump's ban on US entry for incoming foreign students at Harvard.
The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 4:37AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Kyiv mayor says 4 people have died in the capital after a Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine
Kyiv mayor says 4 people have died in the capital after a Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine.