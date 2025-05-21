After reports of deportations to South Sudan, US says it's removed 8 people convicted of crimes

WASHINGTON — Following reports of deportations to South Sudan, the Trump administration said Wednesday it has deported eight migrants convicted of crimes in the United States.
Immigration authorities refused to say what their final destinations would be, but said their home countries had refused to receive the migrants.
Immigration rights lawyers have said that the deportations violated a court order against deporting people to countries other than their homelands without first allowing them to argue the removal could put them in danger.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ordered U.S. officials to appear at an emergency hearing Wednesday to answer questions about their apparent deportation of immigrants to South Sudan and other countries.
U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts ruled late Tuesday that the Trump administration must retain custody and control of those ''currently being removed to South Sudan or to any other third country, to ensure the practical feasibility of return'' if he finds such removals were unlawful. Lawyers for immigrants said the Republican administration appears to have begun deporting people from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan despite a court order restricting removals to other countries.
The judge left the details to the government's discretion, but said he expects the migrants ''will be treated humanely.''
Attorneys for the migrants told the judge that immigration authorities may have sent as many as a dozen people from several countries to Africa. The lawyers say that violates a court order that people have a ''meaningful opportunity'' to argue that sending them to a country outside their homeland would threaten their safety.