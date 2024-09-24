Judge orders the arrest of a top Brazilian country music star as part of a money laundering probe

Lima's company Balada Eventos first came under scrutiny earlier this month following the sale of two jets and a helicopter. The judge wrote in her decision Monday that Balada laundered money originating from illegal games through the sale of a Cessna 560XLS to a company with the same owner as online betting company Vai de Bet, in which Lima allegedly acquired a 25% stake in July. The owner of that company is one of the fugitives presumed by the judge to have fled to Europe.