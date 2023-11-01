BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Judge orders new primary in mayoral election in Connecticut's largest city, citing evidence of mishandled ballots.
More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump Jr. takes the witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father
More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump Jr. takes the witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father
More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump Jr. takes the witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father
More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump Jr. takes the witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father
More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump Jr. takes the witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father
More from Star Tribune
Business Donald Trump Jr. takes the witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune