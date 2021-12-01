OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Judge orders Michigan boy charged in Oxford High School shooting moved from juvenile facility to county jail, no bond.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune