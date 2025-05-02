Judge orders mental health assessment for man accused of killing 11 at Vancouver festival

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A Canadian judge on Friday ordered a man accused of ramming his sport-utility vehicle through a Filipino heritage festival crowd, killing 11 people and injuring dozens, to receive a mental health assessment to determine if he's fit to stand trial.
A publicity ban prevents the publication of why Judge Reginal Harris made the decision.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, appeared in provincial court via video link. He wore an orange short-sleeved jump suit and sat on a blue coach. He is expected to return to court on May 30.
Lo faces eight counts of second-degree murder after allegedly driving an SUV through a crowd of people at the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day Street festival on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Attending Friday's hearing was Marco Harder, vice consul for the Consulate General of the Philippines.
Lo had previously been scheduled to appear in court on May 26, after making his first appearance by video on Sunday, the day after the attack.
Damienne Darby with the British Columbia Prosecution Service said that Lo's lawyer had requested the next appearance be moved ahead.
Lo's court appearance came just hours before a memorial mass to pray for victims of the tragedy.