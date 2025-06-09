Judge orders managers for late Johnny Winter to pay $226,000 in damages in lawsuit alleging theft

A Connecticut judge has settled a bitter feud over the estate of the late legendary blues guitarist Johnny Winter, ordering his managers to pay $226,000 in damages for improper payments they received after his 2014 death and rejecting their claim to the rights to his music.
Relatives of Winter's late wife, Susan, sued Winter's manager, Paul Nelson, and his wife, Marion, in 2020, claiming the Nelsons swindled more than $1 million from Winter's music business. The Nelsons denied the allegations and countersued. They accused the relatives of improperly having Paul Nelson ousted as the beneficiary of Winter's estate, and they claimed ownership of his music rights.
After a seven-day trial before a judge in January 2024, Judge Trial Referee Charles Lee ruled Friday that the Nelsons received improper payments and made improper withdrawals from Winter's accounts, but rejected claims they committed fraud, mismanagement and breach of contract.
''The court finds that the conduct for which it has awarded the damages set forth above was negligent or at least arguably legitimate,'' Lee wrote in a 54-page decision that also rejected the claims in the Nelsons' countersuit.
The judge said the Nelsons' most serious impropriety was withdrawing $112,000 from Winter's business account and depositing it into one of their own accounts in 2019, without listing Susan Winter as a signatory on their account. Susan Winter owned all of her husband's assets — valued at about $3 million at the time of his death. The judge said punitive damages may be imposed on the Nelsons because of that transfer.
Paul Nelson, who managed Johnny Winter's business from 2005 to 2019 and played guitar in his band, died in March 2024 from a heart attack during a music tour. Marion Nelson, who did bookkeeping for the Winters and the music business, did not immediately return an email message Monday. The Nelsons' lawyers did not immediately return phone and email messages. It wasn't clear if they planned to appeal.
Susan Winter died from lung cancer in October 2019. Months before her death, she removed Paul Nelson as her successor trustee to her family trust, which included all of her late husband's assets. She named her sister and brother, Bonnie and Christopher Warford, from Charlotte, North Carolina, as her new successor trustees, and they sued the Nelsons.
The Warfords' lawyers did not immediately return phone and email messages Monday. Phone numbers for the Warfords listed in public records were no longer in service.