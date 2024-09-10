Sports

Judge orders former NFL star Adrian Peterson to turn over assets to pay $12M debt

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a Texas judge to turn over personal assets to help pay a debt that has ballooned to more than $12 million.

By JUAN A. LOZANO

The Associated Press
September 10, 2024 at 11:22PM
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, seen at a Timberwolves playoff game April 20 at Target Center, has been ordered by a Texas judge to turn over personal assets to help pay a debt that has ballooned to more than $12 million. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

HOUSTON — Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a Texas judge to turn over personal assets to help pay a debt that has ballooned to more than $12 million.

A court-appointed receiver has been seeking to collect money from Peterson as part of a judgment from a lawsuit filed against the four-time All-Pro running back over a $5.2 million loan he failed to repay to a Pennsylvania lending company. Interest and fees resulted in that debt more than doubling.

The receiver, Robert Berleth, asked a judge in July to order that constables accompany him to Peterson's home in the Houston suburb of Missouri City so he can inventory assets that can be sold off.

“The receiver requests constable accompaniment when receiver levies the numerous assets known to be stored at (the home) to keep the peace and prevent interference with the receiver’s duties,” Berleth said in a court filing.

The judge issued a court order on Monday granting that request.

Attorneys for Peterson did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Tuesday.

In February his attorneys filed court documents asking that Berleth be prevented from auctioning various items seized from storage units, including Peterson’s 2007 NFL “Rookie of the Year” trophy.

Later that month a judge ordered Berleth to stop the sale of the items from Peterson's storage units.

Peterson made seven Pro Bowls during 10 years with the Vikings and in 2012 was named the NFL’s most valuable player by the Associated Press. After leaving Minnesota he played for six other teams, including Arizona, New Orleans, Washington and Detroit.

about the writer

JUAN A. LOZANO

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Wisconsin is going for its highest-ranked nonconference win in 50 years when No. 4 Alabama visits

Game of the week

Sports

Pac-12 targeting Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St. for rebuild, AP sources say

Sports

Reggie Bush was at his LA-area home when 3 male suspects attempted to break in