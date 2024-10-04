Judge maintains injunction against key part of Alabama absentee ballot law

Alabama is one of several Republican-led states imposing new limits on voter assistance. The new Alabama law, originally known as Senate Bill 1, makes it illegal to distribute an absentee ballot application that is prefilled with information such as the voter's name or to return another person's absentee ballot application. The new law also makes it a felony to give or receive a payment or a gift ''for distributing, ordering, requesting, collecting, completing, prefilling, obtaining, or delivering a voter's absentee ballot application.''