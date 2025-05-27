World

Judge is stabbed to death in southern Iran

A judge was stabbed to death on his way to work in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz on Tuesday morning, state media reported.

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025

TEHRAN, Iran — A judge was stabbed to death on his way to work in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz on Tuesday morning, state media reported.

A report by the official IRNA news agency called the killing a ''terrorist act," adding that two unidentified assailants are still at large. It identified the judge as Ehsum Bagheri, 38, who worked for the city's judicial department.

Bagheri in the past worked as a prosecutor in the revolutionary court, which court deals with security and drug smuggling cases.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack

Iran has witnessed other killings of judges in the past.

In January, a man fatally shot two prominent hard-line judges in Iran's capital Tehran, both of whom allegedly took part in the mass execution of dissidents in 1980s.

