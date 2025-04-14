Judge in Vermont considers whether he has jurisdiction of detained Tufts University student's case

A federal judge in Vermont who is considering whether he has jurisdiction over the case of a Turkish Tufts University student detained by immigration officials in Louisiana raised the possibility Monday of having her brought back to his court for a hearing.
U.S. District Judge William Sessions took under advisement arguments over Rumeysa Ozturk, 30, a doctoral student taken by immigration officials as she walked along a street in the Boston suburb of Somerville on March 25. After being taken to New Hampshire and then Vermont, she was put on a plane the next day and moved to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Basile, Louisiana.
Ozturk's lawyers are challenging the legal authority for ICE's detention. They are asking that she be immediately released from custody, or in the alternative, be returned to Vermont for further proceedings.
A lawyer for the Justice Department said her case should be dismissed, saying the immigration court has jurisdiction. But Ozturk's lawyers, who initially didn't know where she was for hours and first petitioned for her release in Massachusetts, argued for her to be released from detention whil her immigration case continues.
Lawyers for Ozturk in the immigration proceeding asked Monday that she be released on bond, her legal team in Vermont said.
Sessions brought up the idea of a hearing in his court in May if he were to assume jurisdiction over her petition.
"Why not do that at the same time that the removal proceedings continue on?" he said.
Lawyers on both sides said they would need to consult further to provide details on the amount of time needed for such a hearing.